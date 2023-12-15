Bushiroad, Eighting Reveal Hunter x Hunter Fighting Game

Image via Amazon.co.jp © Yoshihiro Togashi, Shueisha

The'24 event on Saturday revealed thatand Eighting () are developing a fighting game based on'smanga.will reveal more details about the game a company press conference on January 6.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English on October 3.

Togashi revealed in March that chapter 401 of the series had been completed, although he did not confirm when the series would return to serialization.

The manga went on hiatus in January, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

