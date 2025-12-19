Ryū Fujisaki's Legend of the Galactic Heroes Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga's 35th, final volume ships on March 19

Image via Amazon © Yoshiki Tanaka, Ryu Fujisaki, Shueisha

The official X/Twitter account for'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in March 2026.

In addition, the January 2026 issue of Ultra Jump revealed on Thursday that the manga's 35th and final compiled book volume will ship on March 19.

Fujisaki ( Hoshin Engi , Shiki , WaqWaq ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump in October 2015. The manga transferred to Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2020.

The manga is based on Yoshiki Tanaka 's space opera novel series of the same name. The story follows the epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance, as well as the personal stories of Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm and the Alliance's Yang Wen-Li. Viz Media 's Haikasoru imprint has released the original novel series in English.

Viz Media has published Fujisaki's Hoshin Engi and WaqWaq manga in English. Hoshin Engi has inspired two television anime series, and Shiki has also inspired an anime series.

The late director Noboru Ishiguro ( Macross , Orguss , Megazone 23 ) and his Artland anime studio spent more than a decade adapting the novels into a theatrical and video anime franchise , with over 100 installments, from 1988 to 2000. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the video anime series for home video.

The first season of Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , Production I.G 's new anime of the novels, aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in fall 2019.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision ( Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu ), the third season, debuted as features in theaters in March, April, and May 2022. The third season also aired on television for 12 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-36 in the overall series).

The fourth season Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue ( Ginga Eiyū Densetsu Die Neue These Sakubō ), ran as three parts with limited three-week theatrical runs starting in September, October, and November 2022.

Production on a sequel series was green-lit in 2023.