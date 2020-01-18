Ryu Fujisaki's Legend of the Galactic Heroes Manga Moves to Ultra Jump Magazine

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Saturday that Ryu Fujisaki 's Legend of the Galactic Heroes manga will move from Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine to Ultra Jump . The newest chapter will appear in Ultra Jump in the magazine's March issue on February 19.

Fujisaki ( Hoshin Engi , Shiki , WaqWaq ) launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in October 2015, and Shueisha published the 16th compiled volume on December 19.

The manga is based on Yoshiki Tanaka 's space opera novel series of the same name. The story follows the epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance, as well as the personal stories of Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm and the Alliance's Yang Wen-Li. Viz Media 's Haikasoru imprint has released the original novel series in English.

Viz Media has published Fujisaki's Hoshin Engi and WaqWaq manga in English. Hoshin Engi has inspired two television anime series, and Shiki has also inspired an anime series.

