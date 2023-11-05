Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Anime Gets Sequel

Announced at 5th anniversary event on Sunday

The fifth anniversary event for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , announced on Sunday that production on a sequel has been green-lit.

Tanaka's space opera novel series follows the epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Free Planets Alliance, as well as the personal stories of Imperial Admiral Reinhard von Lohengramm and the Alliance's Yang Wen-Li. The 10 main novel volumes and four side-story volumes in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes saga have 15 million copies in circulation and earned Tanaka a Seiun Award. Besides Legend of the Galactic Heroes , Tanaka also wrote the original novel inspirations for The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Ryoko's Case File , Sohryuden - Legend of the Dragon Kings , and Tytania anime projects.

The first Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in fall 2019.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision ( Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu ), the third season, debuted as features in theaters on March 4, April 1, and May 13, 2022. The third season also aired on television for 12 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-36 in the overall series).

The fourth season Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue ( Ginga Eiyū Densetsu Die Neue These Sakubō ), ran as three parts with limited three-week theatrical runs starting on September 30, October 28, and November 25, 2022.

Viz Media 's Haikasoru imprint licensed and released the original novel series in English.

The late director Noboru Ishiguro ( Macross , Orguss , Megazone 23 ) and his Artland anime studio spent more than a decade adapting the novels into a theatrical and video anime franchise , with over 100 installments, from 1988 to 2000. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the video anime series for home video.