Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Anime Gets 4th Season

4th season debuts as 3 theatrical features on September 30, October 28, November 25

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , announced on Friday that the anime will have a fourth season, Sakubō (Intrigue). The season will have three parts with limited three-week theatrical runs starting on September 30, October 28, and November 25. Prior seasons were shown first in theaters as well before airing as television anime episodes.

The visual above shows Adrian Rubinsky, Landesherr of the Free Dominion of Phezzan, with his companion Dominique Saint-Pierré. The visual highlights the major entry of the mercantile Phezzan Dominion in the story.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision ( Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu ), the third season, debuted as features in theaters, with the first two opening on March 4 and April 1. The third feature opened on Friday. The third season is also running on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the season's theme song, "dust," which is also the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin . The artist cAnON wrote the lyrics.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime's third season in March, and began streaming an English dub on April 7.

Game developer Aiming is making Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Saga), a new smartphone strategy game based on the anime.

