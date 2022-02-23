Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Anime Gets Smartphone Game

Strategy game is based on remake anime

Game developer Aiming announced on Wednesday that it is developing a new smartphone strategy game based on Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes . The game for iOS and Android devices is titled Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga ( Legend of the Galactic Heroes : The New Saga). The announcement did not reveal a release date.

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in Japan on September 27, October 25, and November 29, respectively, of 2019. Each film has a length of four television episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September 2019.

The third season of the anime will debut as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The season's three theatrical features will open in Japan on March 4, April 1, and May 13, respectively. The third season will then run on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

The original novel series and the previous 1988-2000 anime adaptation already inspired a string of war simulation games for personal computers, consoles, and web browsers since 1988.