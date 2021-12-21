Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 Previews Part I in Trailer

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , began streaming the full trailer for the first part of the third season of the anime on Tuesday. The trailer previews for the first time the theme song "dust," the professional debut of YouTube cover song artist SennaRin.

Hiroyuki Sawano scored and arranged the theme song, and cAnON wrote the lyrics.

The season will debut as features in theaters (similar to previous seasons) under the title Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu (Clash). The season's three theatrical features will open in Japan on March 4, April 1, and May 13, respectively. The third season will then run on television for 24 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-48 in the overall series).

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in Japan on September 27, October 25, and November 29, respectively, of 2019. Each film has a length of four television episodes. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in September 2019.

Shunsuke Tada ( Kuroko's Basketball , STARMYU ) directed the anime at Production I.G . Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Kuroko's Basketball ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yoko Kikuchi ( Junjō Romantica , Kuroko's Basketball , Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi - The World's Greatest First Love ), Iwao Teraoka ( The Brave Police J-Decker guest character designs, Kuroko's Basketball storyboarder), and Katsura Tsushima ( Kuroko's Basketball episode animation director) designed the characters, and Takayuki Goto ( Kuroko's Basketball , Blood-C ) served as chief animation director.