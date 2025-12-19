News
emaqi Adds SHAM, Harigane Serve: Against All Odds, 2 More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday that it is adding the following manga to its e-bookstore service "emaqi:"
Title: SHAM
Creators: Kohei Tajika, Masumi Fukuda (original work)
Publisher: Shinchosha Publishing Co., Ltd.
Synopsis: A school just like any other in a town just like any other. A teacher just like any other and a mother just like any other. This was supposed to be a normal parent-teacher relationship just like any other... Until that nightmare of a “home visit” happened.
What begins as a “corporal punishment incident” in a quiet town rapidly captures national attention, spiraling into a full-blown trial. With the eyes of the nation watching, the hammer of justice appears ready to strike its decisive blow...
Title: Harigane Serve: Against All Odds
Creator: Tatsuya Ara
Publisher: Akita Shoten Co., Ltd.
Synopsis: After failing to make the starting lineup in junior high, Kanna Shimodaira enrolls in Toyose Metropolitan High School with dreams of becoming a regular player. His determination is quickly tested when he discovers his three fellow first-years were all Tokyo junior high all-stars. Thus begins an inspiring tale of high school volleyball that will keep you on the edge of your seat!
Title: Aoba Bicycle Shop - Season 1: Namikibashi Street
Creator: Gaku Miyao
Publisher: Shonengahosha Co., Ltd.
Synopsis: Step into "Aoba Bike Shop," nestled in a heart-healing town where spinning wheels and spokes create gentle breezes like windmills in motion. A refreshing tonic for the soul - Volume 1 of this heartwarming comic series.
Title: Nanako Yano in the Stands: Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Creator: Tokihiko Tamaru
Publisher: Coamix Inc.
Synopsis: Yano Nanako, 24, an office worker. No matter how much overtime she has or how many times her coworkers invite her out, there's one place she can't help but go after work—the baseball stadium! She laughs and cries with every twist and turn of the game, never taking her eyes off the action—and you won't be able to take your eyes off her! A solo woman's full-throttle, all-in baseball-watching chronicle!
Source: Email correspondence