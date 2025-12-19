emaqi Adds SHAM, Harigane Serve: Against All Odds, 2 More Manga

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on Friday that it is adding the following manga to its e-bookstore service " emaqi :"

Image courtesy of emaqi © Masumi Fukuda, Kohei Tajika, Shinchosha Publishing Co., Ltd.

Title: SHAM

Creators: Kohei Tajika, Masumi Fukuda (original work)

Publisher: Shinchosha Publishing Co., Ltd.

Synopsis: A school just like any other in a town just like any other. A teacher just like any other and a mother just like any other. This was supposed to be a normal parent-teacher relationship just like any other... Until that nightmare of a “home visit” happened.

What begins as a “corporal punishment incident” in a quiet town rapidly captures national attention, spiraling into a full-blown trial. With the eyes of the nation watching, the hammer of justice appears ready to strike its decisive blow...



Image courtesy of emaqi © Tatsuya Ara (Akita Shoten) 2014

Title: Harigane Serve: Against All Odds

Creator: Tatsuya Ara

Publisher: Akita Shoten Co. , Ltd.

Synopsis: After failing to make the starting lineup in junior high, Kanna Shimodaira enrolls in Toyose Metropolitan High School with dreams of becoming a regular player. His determination is quickly tested when he discovers his three fellow first-years were all Tokyo junior high all-stars. Thus begins an inspiring tale of high school volleyball that will keep you on the edge of your seat!



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2009 by Gaku Miyao

Title: Aoba Bicycle Shop - Season 1: Namikibashi Street

Creator: Gaku Miyao

Publisher: Shonengahosha Co., Ltd.

Synopsis: Step into "Aoba Bike Shop," nestled in a heart-healing town where spinning wheels and spokes create gentle breezes like windmills in motion. A refreshing tonic for the soul - Volume 1 of this heartwarming comic series.



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2016 by Tokihiko Tamaru / Coamix

Title: Nanako Yano in the Stands: Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Creator: Tokihiko Tamaru

Publisher: Coamix Inc.

Synopsis: Yano Nanako, 24, an office worker. No matter how much overtime she has or how many times her coworkers invite her out, there's one place she can't help but go after work—the baseball stadium! She laughs and cries with every twist and turn of the game, never taking her eyes off the action—and you won't be able to take your eyes off her! A solo woman's full-throttle, all-in baseball-watching chronicle!



Source: Email correspondence