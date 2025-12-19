Tokyopop Licenses Kyo Aizawa Doesn't Laugh, The Villainess' Bride, More Titles

Tokyopop announced on Thursday the folowing releases:

Image via Tokyopop's Facebook page © cojomo

Kyo Aizawa Doesn't Laugh

Title:mangaCreator: cojomoSummary: 28 year oldSuzuki Tsukako visits a marriage consulting office, but the counselor there is a shinigami who forces a contract on her and tells her that she can't get married in a year she'll die.

Image via Tokyopop's Facebook page © Kawano Akiko

The Villainess' Bride

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: One day, Karina, a lady who has been groomed to be queen, suddenly has her engagement broken by her fiancé, the prince. Now he is sending Karina into exile while standing beside her sister, Aurora, instead.

Image via Tokyopop's Facebook page © Sora Gōto, Tōko Amekawa, Anno Meiji

Title:light novelCreators:(illustrator)Summary: Francesca once lived the life of a granddaughter of the local yakuza boss...but when she is reincarnated into the body of the main character of a mafia dating sim, Francesca.

Image courtesy of Tokyopop © Nanae Chrono

Vassalord Deluxe Edition

Title:2-in-1 omnibus hardcover and paperback mangaCreator:Release: Fall 2026Summary: Charley, a cyborg vampire who does the Vatican's dirty work, is the thrall of the local vampire playboy Johnny Rayflo. As the two of them fight crime–and each other–hilarity, violence and sacrilege ensue! But can Charley resist his own desperate cravings for blood? Find out as the devilish duo go up against a childlike vampire princess, a mysterious branch of the Unitarian Church…and each other.

Tokyopop has also licensed Jeongussi's Unnie, I Like You webtoon, which will have full color hardcover and paperback editions. The company will also release Misaki and Momochi 's A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation manga in 3-in-1 omnibus volumes.