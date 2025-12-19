News
Tokyopop Licenses Kyo Aizawa Doesn't Laugh, The Villainess' Bride, More Titles
posted on by Alex Mateo
Company to release deluxe edition for Vassalord manga
Tokyopop announced on Thursday the folowing releases:Title: Kyo Aizawa Doesn't Laugh manga
Creator: cojomo
Summary: 28 year old otaku Suzuki Tsukako visits a marriage consulting office, but the counselor there is a shinigami who forces a contract on her and tells her that she can't get married in a year she'll die.
Title: The Villainess' Bride manga
Creator: Akiko Kawano
Summary: One day, Karina, a lady who has been groomed to be queen, suddenly has her engagement broken by her fiancé, the prince. Now he is sending Karina into exile while standing beside her sister, Aurora, instead.
Title: Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim light novel
Creators: Sora Gōto, Tōko Amekawa, Meiji Anno (illustrator)
Summary: Francesca once lived the life of a granddaughter of the local yakuza boss...but when she is reincarnated into the body of the main character of a mafia dating sim, Francesca.
Title: Vassalord Deluxe Edition 2-in-1 omnibus hardcover and paperback manga
Creator: Nanae Chrono
Release: Fall 2026
Summary: Charley, a cyborg vampire who does the Vatican's dirty work, is the thrall of the local vampire playboy Johnny Rayflo. As the two of them fight crime–and each other–hilarity, violence and sacrilege ensue! But can Charley resist his own desperate cravings for blood? Find out as the devilish duo go up against a childlike vampire princess, a mysterious branch of the Unitarian Church…and each other.
Tokyopop has also licensed Jeongussi's Unnie, I Like You webtoon, which will have full color hardcover and paperback editions. The company will also release Misaki and Momochi's A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation manga in 3-in-1 omnibus volumes.
Sources: Email correspondence, Tokyopop's Facebook page and Bluesky account