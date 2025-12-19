4th Manhwa-Based Live-Action Tazza Film Enters Production as Franchise Finale

Film follows gambler who finds success in poker business as he reunites with former close friend who once took everything from him

Image via CJ ENM's X/Twitter account © CJ ENM

CJ ENM, one of the biggest entertainment production companies in Korea, announced on December 15 that filming has begun on Tazza: Beelzebub's Song, the fourth and final installment in the long-running manhwa -based live-action film series Tazza.

The film follows Tae-young Jang, a gambler who finds success in the poker business, as he reunites with his former close friend Tae-young Park who once took everything from him. The two meet again in a high-stakes global gambling arena, where their rivalry escalates into a life-or-death confrontation.

Yo-han Byun plays Jang, a natural-born gambler with an instinctive ability to read the flow of money. After entering the poker business and launching a new venture, the character is driven into ruin by betrayal. Jae-won Noh portrays Park, a poker prodigy who has long lived in Jang's shadow and becomes increasingly obsessed with success after entering the business at his friend's suggestion.

The cast also includes Ayaka Miyoshi , who gained international recognition through Netflix 's Alice in Borderland . She plays Kaneko, the head of a company backed by a yakuza organization who takes an interest in the poker operation led by the two men.

The Tazza film franchise is based on the hit manhwa by Young-man Huh, and first debuted with Tazza: The High Rollers in 2006. The original film was a major box office success, drawing approximately 6.8 million admissions in South Korea and becoming one of the most influential gambling-themed films in Korean cinema. It was followed by Tazza: The Hidden Card in 2014, which attracted about 4.9 million viewers, and Tazza: One Eyed Jack in 2019, which drew around 2.2 million admissions.

Over nearly two decades, the Tazza series has established itself as a defining crime franchise in Korean cinema, known for its exploration of gambling culture, psychological mind games, and morally complex characters. Tazza: Beelzebub's Song is positioned as the finale that brings the series' overarching themes and rivalries to a close.

Source: CJ ENM's X/Twitter account