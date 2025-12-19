Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Game Previews Free DLC in New Trailer

Free DLC launches around Christmas

Level 5 began streaming on Friday a new trailer for "The Sinister Broker Bazario's Schemes" free DLC for the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game, and it previews the roguelike x open world gameplay, the dream world, Alchemy Robots, and a tease at a future update with the Primordial Dragon.

Image via Amazon © LEVEL5 Inc.

The DLC will launch sometime around Christmas later this month. announced the free DLC on September 25 earlier this year.

The game debuted on May 21 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game launched on Switch 2 on June 5.

The game was initially slated for 2023, before getting a delay to summer 2024, and then it was scheduled to launch in October 2024, before getting delayed indefinitely. It was previously slated for an April 2025 release.

The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook. Players can travel between the past and present to solve the mysteries of the island.

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level 5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service in February 2023.