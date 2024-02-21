Fantasy Life i Switch Game Launches on October 10 Following Delays

Video previews life sim game delayed from 2023 release

Level 5 announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Wednesday that it will release the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game for Nintendo Switch on October 10, following several delays.

The game was originally slated for 2023, before getting a delay to this summer.

The game takes place on Mysteria Island. As in the previous titles, players create their own avatars, and can battle, gather, and craft. Lives, which are the in-game professions, include paladin, woodcutter, and cook.

Nintendo describes the game:

Embark on a grand adventure into the past and transcend time in a completely new entry in the Fantasy Life series! Gather friends, craft, and build your own city as you explore the island with whatever Life suits you. Travel between the past and present to unravel the mysteries of this ruined island!

Nintendo released the first Fantasy Life Nintendo 3DS game in North America in October 2014. The game originally launched in Japan in 2012.

Level 5 first revealed Fantasy Life Online as Fantasy Life 2: Futatsu no Tsuki to Kamisama no Mura (Fantasy Life 2 Twin Moons and the Sacred Village) in 2015, and the company held a closed beta in July 2016. Level 5 then changed the title to Fantasy Life Online in October 2016, with a planned release in 2016. Level 5 then delayed the game several times before releasing the game in July 2018. Boltrend Games released the game worldwide in December 2021. The game ended service in Japan in December 2021. The game ended worldwide service in February 2023.