News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 29-May 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Endless Ocean Luminous debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 29-May 5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|28,345
|28,345
|2
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|18,133
|67,131
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,572
|5,825,584
|4
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|9,933
|160,351
|5
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|9,790
|1,846,076
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,735
|3,516,475
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,713
|5,501,211
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,279
|7,760,015
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|7,104
|1,048,737
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|6,200
|4,292,628
|11
|NSw
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|April 23
|5,720
|46,729
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,507
|1,438,474
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,161
|5,339,593
|14
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|4,421
|118,347
|15
|NSw
|Mario Vs. Donkey Kong
|Nintendo
|February 16
|4,415
|156,733
|16
|NSw
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!
|Aniplex
|April 25
|4,365
|17,404
|17
|NSw
|SaGa: Emerald Beyond
|Square Enix
|April 25
|3,355
|18,434
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,203
|1,277,812
|19
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|3,169
|1,207,467
|20
|PS5
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Square Enix
|February 29
|3,157
|327,251
Source: Famitsu