News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 29-May 5

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Endless Ocean Luminous debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 29-May 5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 28,345 28,345
2 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 18,133 67,131
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,572 5,825,584
4 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 9,933 160,351
5 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 9,790 1,846,076
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,735 3,516,475
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,713 5,501,211
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,279 7,760,015
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 7,104 1,048,737
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 6,200 4,292,628
11 NSw Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games April 23 5,720 46,729
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,507 1,438,474
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,161 5,339,593
14 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 4,421 118,347
15 NSw Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Nintendo February 16 4,415 156,733
16 NSw Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Aniplex April 25 4,365 17,404
17 NSw SaGa: Emerald Beyond Square Enix April 25 3,355 18,434
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,203 1,277,812
19 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 3,169 1,207,467
20 PS5 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix February 29 3,157 327,251

Source: Famitsu

