Anime Expo Screens Premieres of The Blue Wolves of Mibu, Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc, Plus-Sized Elf, More Anime

Image via Anime Expo's website

The official website of theconvention posted on Tuesday its full four-day schedule, and revealed several anime premieres.

The following anime will premiere in the convention on July 4:

Anime Expo will also host the world premiere screening of episodes 0 and 1 of the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime on July 6. A behind-the-scenes talk with the anime's director and producer will follow.

Anime Expo earlier announced on May 30 that Netflix will present Skydance Animation and Production I.G 's Terminator Zero anime series based on the Terminator film franchise , on July 5. The panel will feature never before-seen footage and introduction of new characters.

Other screenings at this year's event include the world premiere screening of the first episode of GoHands ' Momentary Lily original anime on July 4, world premiere of the Haigakura anime on July 5, and preview screening of the first two episodes of the Oshi no Ko second season anime on July 6. HIDIVE will screen the North American premieres of the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction ( 2.5 Jigen no Lilysa ) television anime and the I Parry Everything anime on July 4

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.