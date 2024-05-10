Anime Expo Hosts Delicious in Dungeon Creator Ryōko Kui, CloverWorks President Akira Shimizu

Image via Anime Expo's Twitter account

Anime Expo announced on Thursday and Friday that it will host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. The convention will also screen the world premiere for the Haigakura anime on July 5 at 8:00 p.m. at Room 402AB.

Other panels at this year's event include:

The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori , voice actress Sayaka Ōhara , scenario writer Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa .

Kui launched the Delicious in Dungeon manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and ended the series last September. Yen Press licensed the manga. The manga is inspiring a television anime by Studio Trigger that premiered on January 4 worldwide on Netflix .

Shimizu is the president of studio CloverWorks . He has served as producer for (The) IDOLM@STER, Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens , Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend , and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic . He is the chief executive producer for the Spy×Family anime.

The television anime of Shinobu Takayama 's Haigakura manga will premiere this fall.

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.

Sources: Press release, Anime Expo 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.