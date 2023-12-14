Delicious in Dungeon Anime's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff, Ending Song, January 4 Netflix Debut

Kadokawa unveiled a new trailer and visual for Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Party!!" by Ryoku Oushoku Shakai , and also reveals the anime's January 4 worldwide debut date on Netflix .

Studio Trigger

The anime currently has a three-week limited advance screening run in 41 cinemas in Japan that began on December 8.'s panel atpremiered the anime's first episode in July. The anime will run for two consecutive(quarter of the year) until June.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the Delicious in Dungeon anime at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) is designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) is composing the music. BUMP OF CHICKEN will perform the anime's opening theme song "Sleep Walking Orchestra."

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

