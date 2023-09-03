Delicious in Dungeon Manga Ends on September 15

© Ryōko Kui, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Dungeon Meshi

's listing ofmagazine's 107th volume confirmed that's) manga will end on September 15.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax. Yen Press published the 12th volume in English on May 23.

The manga is inspiring a television anime by Studio Trigger that will release worldwide on Netflix in January 2024.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.