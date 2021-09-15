Delicious in Dungeon Manga Nears Climax

Manga's 11th volume shipped on Wednesday

The wraparound jacket band on the 11th compiled book volume of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the story is nearing its climax.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014. The manga was nominated for the ninth Manga Taisho awards in 2016, and more recently, the 12th Manga Taisho awards in 2019. The series also topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2016 list of top 20 manga for male readers. The manga ranked at #13 on Da Vinci magazine's comic rankings for 2015, and more recently, #35 in 2020.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie