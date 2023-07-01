Trigger's Delicious in Dungeon Anime Releases on Netflix Worldwide in January 2024

Series to also air on TV, stream on other services in Japan

Studio Trigger announced during its panel on Saturday at Anime Expo that its television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga will stream on Netlflix worldwide in January 2024. Studio Trigger confirmed in its own press release sent after the panel that the anime will also air on TV and stream on other sites in Japan aside from Netflix . The panel premiered the anime's first episode at Anime Expo on Saturday.

Netflix is streaming a subtitled version of the show's previously released teaser trailer.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and Kadokawa released the manga's 12th compiled volume in August 2022. The 11th volume revealed in September 2021 that the series was reaching its climax.

Studio Trigger produced a 30-second animated commercial to promote the manga's eighth volume in September 2019.

