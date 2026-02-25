Ghost Concert: missing Songs Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, April 5 Debut

Kadokawa revealed the main promotional video, main visual, additional cast members, theme song artists, and the April 5 premiere of the Ghost Concert: missing Songs television anime it is presenting with Elements Garden and anime studio ENGI on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the previously announced opening theme song "Gokkon REQUIEMER" by Seria Aiba (as voiced by Minori Fujidera ), and the ending theme song "Ibara no Michi" by Odysseus (as voiced by Minako Kotobuki ).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2026 Project MiucS / 「ゴーストコンサート : missing Songs」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Nao Ojika as Kaede Saionji

Miyuki Sakurai as Syuri Murayama

Yuri An as Rui Ichikawa

Satomi Satō as Riku Aoki

Satoshi Hino as Setsutei

Miyu Irino as Yōtetsu

Emiri Suyama as MiucS





The anime's staff also revealed the character visual for protagonist Seria Aiba voiced by Minori Fujidera :

The anime will premiere on April 5 on Tokyo MX at 24:30 JST, on BS Asahi at 25:30 JST, and Kansai TV at 26:52 JST (effectively April 6 at 12:30 a.m., 1:30 a.m., and 2:52 a.m. JST, respectively). It also will run later on other television channels throughout Japan.

The anime takes place in 2045, in a world where songs have been banned. Instead of humans playing instruments and creating music, a music app titled "MiucS" is in charge of these things. High school student Seria goes out with her friends one day, but she happens to hear someone singing, which is supposed to be prohibited. What she finds is a lone ghost, a "Great Ghost" who has appeared from outside this world.

Kadokawa stated the project is a new entry in the "song battle series" following the Symphogear franchise .

The anime will star Minori Fujidera as Seria Aiba, a female high school student who lives alone, and who has been able to see and touch spirits since she was young. The anime will also star Rina Hidaka as Cleopatra, the ancient Egyptian queen and a "Great Ghost" who is released from the realm of the dead and possesses Seria.

Noriyasu Agematsu is credited with the original story, and UNISON / Project MiucS is credited for the original work. Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , Restaurant to Another World ) is directing the anime at ENGI and is also overseeing the series scripts. Masaaki Uikawa ( Unnamed Memory chief animation director) is designing the characters. Elements Garden members Junpei Fujita , Seima Kondō , and Daisuke Horikawa are composing the music at Elements Garden / Heart Company .

Other staff members include:

The original Ghost Concert music project launched in 2017. The project includes music releases, live events, and merchandise. ARIA entertainment produces the project and all songs are composed by Elements Garden . Prior to the anime announcement in October, the franchise 's website was last updated in May 2020.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.