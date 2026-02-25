Homura: The Crimson Warriors Visual Novel Streams Gameplay Video for English Release

Game to ship for Switch in N. America on March 31, in Europe on April 28

Idea Factory International streamed a gameplay trailer for the English release of Homura: The Crimson Warriors ( Kurenai no Homura: Sanada Ninpou Chо̄ ) visual novel on Tuesday.

The game will launch onSwitch in English physically and digitally in North America, and digitally in Europe, on March 31. The game will ship physically in Europe on April 28.

The game was originally scheduled for release in April 2026.

The physical standard edition of the game will include a set of five trading cards. The deluxe edition will include digital short stories along with the digital soundtrack.

The otome game features Energy Reading to detect the affection and Ring Level of the five love interests, ninja scrolls that represent the story's timeline, and a ninja rank. The game has Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Rico Sasaki performs the Switch edition's opening theme "Flaming."

The game originally debuted for PlayStation Vita in Japan in June 2018. The game's Switch version launched in Japan in February 2024.