Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Game's Switch 2 Release Delayed

Dragami Games announced on Tuesday that the Nintendo Switch 2 release of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP , the remaster of filmmaker James Gunn and Gōichi Suda 's (Suda51) Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game, has been postponed due to the need for significant updates. The company stated that updates are also needed to the game's current Nintendo Switch version. The company will announce a new release date for the game's Switch 2 version at a later date.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Nintendo Switch 2 Edition had been scheduled for release on March 26, 2026. However, due to the need for significant updates not only to the Nintendo Switch 2 version but also to the currently released Nintendo Switch… pic.twitter.com/1ldmyUuU2v — DRAGAMI GAMES 【OFFICIAL】 (@Dragami_Games) February 24, 2026

Image via Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP'S website ©2024 DRAGAMI GAMES

The game was originally announced for Switch 2 on March 26.

The Switch 2 edition of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will include an all-new exclusive game mode, "Gun Shooting Mode," in which players will face waves of oncoming zombies across three wave phases per stage. An upgrade pass will also be available for those who own the Switch version.

The Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP game launched digitally in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2024. Dragami Games announced in early January 2025 that the game has sold more than 200,000 copies worldwide.

A major update launched for the game in February 2025 and includes the addition of the "Goth Outfit" costume, which was a store-exclusive bonus in the previous Lollipop Chainsaw game, and a "Photo Mode."

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda stated that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the "definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content."

A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff developed the game. Gunn and Suda are not involved with the remaster.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May 2022. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games in May 2022.

Taiwan's Nada Holdings announced in July 2025 that its new projects for the Lollipop Chainsaw franchise in partnership with Dragami Games will involve a new game and an anime adaptation. Nada Holdings noted that the new game will not impose "excessive creative restrictions in the name of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)," but does not specify how exactly it will do this.