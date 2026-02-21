Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda's Death, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Masaru Ikeda 's death on January 31. He is best known for his roles as Jamitov Hyman in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Gelsadora in Gatchaman II, Master Nekomamushi in One Piece, Jean Carne and Mysterious Old Taoist in Souten no Ken, Yatter-Wan in Yatterman, General Commander Ikki Yoneda in Sakura Wars, and Koreyoshi Kitamura in the Death Note series, among others. His work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:
Dengeki Online
俳優・池田勝さんが逝去。声優として『タイムボカンシリーズ ヤッターマン』ヤッターワンなどを熱演https://t.co/m9gMpqzpre— 電撃オンライン (@dengekionline) February 16, 2026
『ガンダム STARDUST MEMORY』ノイエン・ビッター、『サクラ大戦』米田一基ほか洋画の吹き替えでもご活躍されてきました。
Actor Masaru Ikeda has passed away. As a voice actor, he passionately portrayed characters like Yatter-Wan in Yatterman.
https://dengekionline.com/article/202602/66209
He also voiced Neuen Bitter in Gundam Stardust Memory, Ikki Yoneda in Sakura Wars, and more, as well as the dubs of foreign films.
Junichi Endō
ご一緒出来た吹替作品数知れず。— 遠藤 純一 (@enjun1969) February 16, 2026
大変お世話になりました。
優しい大先輩でした。
素敵な笑顔しか思い出せません。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
声優・池田勝さん死去 享年83 「ヤッターマン」「サクラ大戦」や吹き替えでも活躍【全文】（オリコン） - Yahoo!ニュース https://t.co/W9vgdMVQP6
We worked on countless dubbing projects together.
Thank you for everything you did for me.
You were such a kind and generous sempai.
I can only think of your wonderful smile.
May you rest in peace.
Rica Fukami
池田勝さん…デビュー当時から何度もご一緒し、可愛がっていただきました。低音のいいお声と優しい笑顔が忘れられません。どうぞ安らかに…。— 深見梨加♀李 (@ricafukami88) February 16, 2026
声優・池田勝さん死去 享年83 「ヤッターマン」「サクラ大戦」や吹き替えでも活躍【全文】(オリコン)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/NEBqSJ6LFq
Masaru Ikeda-san… We frequently worked together since my debut, and you always looked out for me. I'll never forget your rich, deep voice and your gentle smile. May you rest in peace….
Hajime Iijima
池田勝さんとは数々の吹替え作品で共演させていただきました。あの独特な響きと渋みのある低音、そして包容力に満ちた演技が今も耳に残っています。近年はお会いできず寂しいですがスタジオで肌で感じたあの圧倒的な存在感を糧にこれからも精進してまいります。— 飯島 肇（声優･ナレーター） (@OneHajime) February 16, 2026
謹んでご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I had the privilege of working alongside Masaru Ikeda-san on several dubbing projects. His distinctive rich and resonant deep voice, along with his magnanimous performances, still linger in my ears. Although our paths sadly haven't crossed in recent years, I will continue to draw strength from his commanding presence I felt firsthand in the studio as I forge onward.
With deepest respect, I pray for his eternal rest.
Mika Kanai
池田勝さん、、、— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) February 17, 2026
池勝さんには優しくしていただきました。
素敵な池勝さんも逝ってしまいました。
悲しいです。
心よりご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/J8bRH6FOVS
Masaru Ikeda-san…
Ikeda-san was always so kind to me.
Even the wonderful Ikeda-san has passed away.
I am deeply saddened.
I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.
Yūko Kobayashi
帰り道— 小林優子 (@konbumirin) February 16, 2026
池田勝さんの訃報を知り
歩けなくなりました
今駅のベンチに座ってます
力強く、気高く、
正にジェントルマン
熱い熱い演劇魂
声の仕事のみならず
舞台の池田勝さんも
大好きでした
もっともっと見ていたかった
本当に残念です
心よりご冥福をお祈り致します
I heard the news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing on my way home and couldn't walk anymore.
I'm sitting on a bench at the station now.
He was strong, noble, truly a gentleman.
He had a fiery, passionate spirit for acting.
I loved Masaru Ikeda-san not only for his voice work but also for his stage performances.
I wanted to see him perfrom many more times.
It's truly heartbreaking.😢
I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.
Katsuji Mori
ガッチャマンⅡでご一緒させていた— 森功至 (@katsuji_mori) February 16, 2026
だいた池田勝さんが亡くなった。
ご冥福を
Masaru Ikeda-san, whom I had the honor of working with on Gatchaman II, has passed away.
May he rest in peace.
Ai Orikasa
…池田勝さん— 折笠愛 (@AIaxlone) February 16, 2026
サクラ大戦、ワンピース
沢山の作品でご一緒
させていただきました
奥深い声色の台詞が
すてきな先輩でした
…寂しいです
お疲れさまでした
…米田支配人に 敬礼
…Masaru Ikeda-san
Sakura Wars, One Piece
We worked together on so many titles.
He was a wonderful sempai with a deep, rich voice.
…I will miss him.
Thank you for your hard work. …General Commander Yoneda, we salute you.
Sakura Wars
『サクラ大戦』シリーズで米田一基役としてご出演・ご活躍頂きました池田 勝さんがご逝去されました。— サクラ大戦公式 (@Sakura_Taisen) February 17, 2026
謹んでお悔やみを申し上げますとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
『サクラ大戦』シリーズスタッフ一同
Masaru Ikeda-san, who voiced Ikki Yoneda in the Sakura Wars franchise, has passed away.
We extend our sincere condolences and pray for his eternal rest.
The Sakura Wars staff
Toshiko Sawada
池田勝さんの訃報にこの作品収録時のスタジオを思い出している〜心と姿勢が凛として、ここぞの時に溜めた演技力を爆誕させる方でしたゴメズ無双！— 沢田敏子 (@nakabenten) February 16, 2026
あぁゴメズ！〜モーティシア 合掌 pic.twitter.com/unpzUNC6Sg
After hearing of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing, I find myself remembering the studio where we dubbed this~ His spirit and presence were always so dignified, and he'd unleash his acting chops when it mattered most. Gomez is unstoppable!
Ah, Gomez!~ Morticia. Rest in peace.
Saeko Shimazu
島津冴子— 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) February 16, 2026
池田勝さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします
オタスケマンでは、悪のボス・トンマノマント役。
サクラ大戦では米田総司令役。
私はデビュー作品から、沢山ご一緒させていただきました。 ありがとうございました。#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/1iAMJOwOCn
🌙Saeko Shimazu🌙
I pray for Masaru Ikeda-san's soul to rest in peace. In Otasukeman he voiced the villainous boss, Tonmanomanto.
In Sakura Wars he voiced General Commander Yoneda.
Since my debut I had the privilege of working with him on numerous occasions. Thank you.
Fujiko Takimoto
池田勝さんの訃報が…— 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) February 16, 2026
小さい時から本当にいろんな作品でお声を聞いて来ました、そして、グルグルでコーダイ王のウルガ13世でもお世話になりました
心からお悔やみ申し上げます
News of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing…
I've heard his voice in so many works since I was little, and had the pleasure of working with him on Guru Guru where he voice Urga XIII, King of Kodai.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Roko Takizawa
池田勝さん スタジオでも色々ご一緒させていただきました びっくりするくらい自然で素晴らしくて…— 滝沢ロコ (@rokotaki) February 16, 2026
声優の演技って、すごいんだなぁと思って憧れました
舞台も沢山観せていただきました 朗々と響き渡るお声は今も覚えています
お世話になった先輩が、また旅立たれて…
本当に寂しいです
Masaru Ikeda-san
I had the privilege of working with you in the studio on many occasions.
I was amazed by how natural and wonderful you were...
I thought, “Voice acting is incredible! 😍” and admired you.
I also saw you perform on stage many times.
I still remember your powerful and majestic voice.
Another sempai who looked after me has departed…
I am so sad.
Televi-Kun
声優、俳優の池田勝さんが1月31日に83歳で逝去されたそうです#ヤッターマン のヤッターワン等のヤッターメカ #科学忍者隊ガッチャマンⅡのゲルサドラ、『ザ☆ウルトラマン』のエレク等で活躍。ダニー・グローヴァーなど洋画吹替も多く手掛けました— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) February 16, 2026
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#池田勝 さん pic.twitter.com/8qwNF4Hxig
Voice actor and actor Masaru Ikeda passed away on January 31 at the age of 83.
He was known for roles such as Yatter-Wan in Yatterman, Giersadora in Gatchaman II, and Erek in The☆Ultraman. He also provided his voice numerous foreign films, including roles played by actors like Danny Glover.
We offer our deepest condolences.
Hidetaka Tenjin
声優 池田勝さんの訃報知る。— TENJIN天神英貴 (@TENJIN_hidetaka) February 17, 2026
最初はアリーマイラブの判事としてお声を意識しておりました。吹き替えでは欠かせない御仁。アニメでご一緒させて頂き、その時親子の関係だったので感動した思い出があります。御冥福を、、 https://t.co/JAkq3tvXlI
I learned of voice actor Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
I first became aware of his voice as a judge in Ally McBeal. He was an indispensable figure in dubbing [foreign works]. When I had the honor of working with him in anime, we portrayed a parent-child relationship, and it remains a touching memory. Rest in peace...
Did we miss any eulogies to Masaru Ikeda? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.