Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda's Death, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Creators, artists, & fans came together for their farewells

ikeda
Image via Haikyō agency's website
© HAIKYO

The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Masaru Ikeda 's death on January 31. He is best known for his roles as Jamitov Hyman in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, Gelsadora in Gatchaman II, Master Nekomamushi in One Piece, Jean Carne and Mysterious Old Taoist in Souten no Ken, Yatter-Wan in Yatterman, General Commander Ikki Yoneda in Sakura Wars, and Koreyoshi Kitamura in the Death Note series, among others. His work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:

Dengeki Online

Actor Masaru Ikeda has passed away. As a voice actor, he passionately portrayed characters like Yatter-Wan in Yatterman.
https://dengekionline.com/article/202602/66209
He also voiced Neuen Bitter in Gundam Stardust Memory, Ikki Yoneda in Sakura Wars, and more, as well as the dubs of foreign films.

Junichi Endō

We worked on countless dubbing projects together.
Thank you for everything you did for me.
You were such a kind and generous sempai.
I can only think of your wonderful smile.
May you rest in peace.

Rica Fukami

Masaru Ikeda-san… We frequently worked together since my debut, and you always looked out for me. I'll never forget your rich, deep voice and your gentle smile. May you rest in peace….

Hajime Iijima

I had the privilege of working alongside Masaru Ikeda-san on several dubbing projects. His distinctive rich and resonant deep voice, along with his magnanimous performances, still linger in my ears. Although our paths sadly haven't crossed in recent years, I will continue to draw strength from his commanding presence I felt firsthand in the studio as I forge onward.
With deepest respect, I pray for his eternal rest.

Mika Kanai

Masaru Ikeda-san…
Ikeda-san was always so kind to me.
Even the wonderful Ikeda-san has passed away.
I am deeply saddened.
I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.

Yūko Kobayashi

I heard the news of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing on my way home and couldn't walk anymore.
I'm sitting on a bench at the station now.
He was strong, noble, truly a gentleman.
He had a fiery, passionate spirit for acting.
I loved Masaru Ikeda-san not only for his voice work but also for his stage performances.
I wanted to see him perfrom many more times.
It's truly heartbreaking.😢
I pray for his eternal rest from the bottom of my heart.

Katsuji Mori

Masaru Ikeda-san, whom I had the honor of working with on Gatchaman II, has passed away.
May he rest in peace.

Ai Orikasa

Masaru Ikeda-san
Sakura Wars, One Piece
We worked together on so many titles.
He was a wonderful sempai with a deep, rich voice.
…I will miss him.
Thank you for your hard work. …General Commander Yoneda, we salute you.

Sakura Wars

Masaru Ikeda-san, who voiced Ikki Yoneda in the Sakura Wars franchise, has passed away.
We extend our sincere condolences and pray for his eternal rest.
The Sakura Wars staff

Toshiko Sawada

After hearing of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing, I find myself remembering the studio where we dubbed this~ His spirit and presence were always so dignified, and he'd unleash his acting chops when it mattered most. Gomez is unstoppable!
Ah, Gomez!~ Morticia. Rest in peace.

Saeko Shimazu

🌙Saeko Shimazu🌙
I pray for Masaru Ikeda-san's soul to rest in peace. In Otasukeman he voiced the villainous boss, Tonmanomanto.
In Sakura Wars he voiced General Commander Yoneda.
Since my debut I had the privilege of working with him on numerous occasions. Thank you.

Fujiko Takimoto

News of Masaru Ikeda-san's passing…
I've heard his voice in so many works since I was little, and had the pleasure of working with him on Guru Guru where he voice Urga XIII, King of Kodai.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Roko Takizawa

Masaru Ikeda-san
I had the privilege of working with you in the studio on many occasions.
I was amazed by how natural and wonderful you were...
I thought, “Voice acting is incredible! 😍” and admired you.
I also saw you perform on stage many times.
I still remember your powerful and majestic voice.
Another sempai who looked after me has departed…
I am so sad.

Televi-Kun

Voice actor and actor Masaru Ikeda passed away on January 31 at the age of 83.
He was known for roles such as Yatter-Wan in Yatterman, Giersadora in Gatchaman II, and Erek in The☆Ultraman. He also provided his voice numerous foreign films, including roles played by actors like Danny Glover.
We offer our deepest condolences.

Hidetaka Tenjin

I learned of voice actor Masaru Ikeda-san's passing.
I first became aware of his voice as a judge in Ally McBeal. He was an indispensable figure in dubbing [foreign works]. When I had the honor of working with him in anime, we portrayed a parent-child relationship, and it remains a touching memory. Rest in peace...

Did we miss any eulogies to Masaru Ikeda? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

This article has a follow-up: Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda's Death, Part II (2026-02-21 23:00)
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives