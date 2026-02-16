Voice Actor Masaru Ikeda Dies at 83

Ikeda died on January 31 due to heart failure caused by myocardial infarction

Image via Haikyō agency's website © HAIKYO

Talent agency Haikyō announced on Monday that voice actor Masaru Ikeda died on January 31 due to heart failure caused by myocardial infarction (heart attack). He was 83.

A private funeral attended only by close relatives was held.

Ikeda was born on September 27, 1942 in Tokyo.

Ikeda voiced most of the mecha robots that appeared in the 1977 Yatterman television series including Yatter Wan (dog), Yatter King, Yatter Pelican, Yatter Angler, Yatter Phant (elephant), Yatter Bull, and Yatter Panda.

Ikeda also voiced General Revil in the Mobile Suit Gundam series, Jamitov Hyman in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , Alexander in the 1989 series The Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli , Maj. Inge Riemann in the 1988 Armored Trooper Votoms: Red Shoulder Document - Roots of Treachery OAV , Huang in Darker than Black , and Koreyoshi Kitamura in the Death Note series, among others.

In games he voiced Helmer in the Xenosaga trilogy, several roles in the Suikoden V game, and Ikki Yoneda in several Sakura Wars games (as well as theanime). He had Japanese dub roles in Western animated films such as Cars and The Iron Giant.