SuBLime Licenses 3 New Manga for Physical, Digital Release

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that it has licensed Puling's Sunshine in Hades, Fumi Tsuyuhisa 's Robin in the Veil of Night, and Natsuki Kizu 's Given 10th Mix manga for English digital and physical release in late 2026.

Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account © Puling, Libre

Title: Sunshine in Hades (Jigoku Inu wa Shisai ni Kurai Tsuku)

Author: Puling

Release Date: September 8 (volume 1)

Summary:

Cerberus, a coliseum gladiator, has been ordered to become a stud for breeding a new generation of powerful warriors. For political reasons, Phaethon, a handsome priest of the sun god, has agreed to give the virgin gladiator lessons in sex. At first, Phaethon underestimates the reserved Cerberus, but the gladiator's eyes hold a smoldering love that borders on raging inferno. Can the love between two lonely souls break the chains of social status that bind them?

















Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account ©Fumi Tsuyuhisa, Shinshokan

Title: Robin in the Veil of Night (Komadori wa, Yoru no Tobari)

Author: Fumi Tsuyuhisa

Release Date: December 8 (volume 1)

Summary:

After a string of suspicious deaths strikes the political sphere, police officer Norito is dispatched to investigate the possible involvement of a religious cult. He drags his brother Shinji, a reticent folklorist, along to Hirasaka, a remote village hidden deep in the snowy mountains. Norito and Shinji are taken to the residence of the village chief, a strikingly beautiful Shinto priest named Yoshiomi. The snow shrouds his estate in disquiet, and the brothers realize that their lives might be in danger unless they uncover what—or whom—the people of Hirasaka are hiding.













Image via SuBLime's X/Twitter account ©Natsuki Kizu, Shinshokan

Title: Given 10th Mix

Author: Natsuki Kizu

Release Date: November 10

Summary:

Ten years have passed since Mafuyu and Ritsuka graduated from high school and made their professional debut with their band, Given. Both have continued to thrive as professional musicians, with Ritsuka also busily supporting Hiragi and Shizusumi's band, syh. The two have argued, run away from home, and made up under the covers, and ten years of their lives have passed in a dazzling blur. This precious epilogue depicts their current lives, their growth, and the important people surrounding them.















