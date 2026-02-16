Spanish Manga Artist Juan Albarrán's A Mangaka's Road to Japan Manga Ends

Short series launched on October 14

'sapp and website published on Friday the 11th and final chapter of Spanish artist'smanga.

On his blog site, Albarrán explained that the manga was intended to be a short series as part of Kodansha 's Manga Academy initiative, which helps global manga creators learn the process of publishing manga in Japan. Albarrán added that as for the time being, Kodansha has no plans to release a compiled book volume of the manga.

The manga launched on Comic Days on October 14 with an English simulpub on Kodansha 's K MANGA service. K MANGA describes the manga:

Is it possible to have your manga serialized in Japan as a person from overseas who can't speak Japanese…?! The manga artist for Matagi Gunner , Juan Albarrán , shares the ups and downs of his days on the path to debuting as a mangaka in Japan in this hard-hitting essay manga!

Albarrán is the artist for the Matagi Gunner manga. Shōji Fujimoto wrote the manga's story. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2022, and ended in its 11th and final compiled book volume, which shipped in June 2025.

