CyberConnect2 Announces New .hack//Z.E.R.O. Action RPG

The game company CyberConnect2 announced the new game .hack//Z.E.R.O. on Monday, the 30th anniversary of its founding. The announcement indicates that the action role-playing game is for consoles, as opposed to arcades or personal computers, and that it is part of a bigger project across multiple forms of media.

CyberConnect2 has developed previous projects in the .hack franchise for publishing by Bandai Namco Entertainment . This time however, it is planning, developing, and releasing the game as an in-house publishing title, with permission from Bandai Namco Entertainment .

Violinist Taro Hakase composed the music heard in the teaser trailer above. CyberConnect2 is promising the game will be "a novel RPG experience that blends the series' trademark duality of fantasy (game world) and reality (real world) with modern expectations, infused with 100% pure CyberConnect2 spirit."

The teaser above has the following credits:

CyberConnect2 also announced on Monday that it is establishing a new screen entertainment venture, CyberConnect2 Film, within the company. As part of its 30th anniversary, the company is holding an exhibition that is traveling to all 47 prefectures of Japan, as well as a "Fan Meeting" event in eight cities.

Source: Gamer