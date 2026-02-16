Detective Conan's Ran Mōri Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki Goes on Hiatus

Image via Aoni Production's website © Aoni Production

Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Monday that voice actress Wakana Yamazaki , who voices Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan series, will go on hiatus as she is currently undergoing medical treatment. The company stated that it will prioritize Yamazaki's health and will monitor her recovery, and will give an update as soon as it has plans for her to resume activities.

In line with Yamazaki's hiatus, the staff for the Detective Conan series announced on Monday that Akemi Okamura (voice of Nami in One Piece ) will temporarily voice Ran Mōri in the series, starting in the episode that will air on March 14. The anime's staff added that Yamazaki has already completed her recording for the new film Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ( Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ), which will premiere in Japan on April 10.

Yamazaki also voiced Meiko Akizuki in the Marmalade Boy series and film, Ruri-Hime in Mononoke , Koan in Sailor Moon R , and Nene in Samurai Warriors , among others. She also voiced Nami in episodes 70-79 of One Piece , and she voiced Nojiko in the One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends' Great Adventure , One Piece Episode of Nami: Kōkaishi no Namida to Nakama no Kizuna specials, and the O ne Piece Film Strong World movie.