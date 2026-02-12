Hyakki Yakou Shou Manga Gets Series of Anime Shorts (Updated)

The official X/Twitter account for Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine announced on Friday that Ichiko Ima 's Hyakki Yakou Shou ( Beyond Twilight ) horror manga is getting a television anime adaptation in April. The anime will be a series of shorts, and will also stream online.

Image via Nemuki+'s X/Twitter account © Ichiko Ima, Nemuki+

Aurora Publishing, Inc. had previously published the manga in English under the name Beyond Twilight , but the company only published one volume in 2010 before it shut down. Amazon's listing of Aurora's release describes the manga:

Since birth, Ritsu has inherited the ability to see spirits and demons from his novelist grandfather, a sort of sixth sense. However, when his grandfather passes away, he loses the protection he had when under his care and ends up forming a contract with a demon named Blue Storm.

Ima debuted the ongoing manga in Nemuki in 1995, and it moved to Nemuki+ when Nemuki ceased publication in 2012. The manga's 31st compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April 2024, and the 32nd volume will ship on April 7.

The manga was recommended in the 2005 Japanese Media Arts Festival, and won an Excellence Award at the 2006 Media Arts Festival. The manga was a finalist for the Grand Prize at the 9th Tezuka Osamu Bunka-sho ("Tezuka Cultural Award") in 2005.

The manga inspired stage play adaptations in 2003 and 2006, and inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2007.

