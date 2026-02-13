Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Game's Trailer Reveals 3 New Characters, August 6 Release

Wolverine, Magik, Danger join Storm as part of Unbreakable X-Men team

Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works , and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the Unbreakable X-Men team, featuring the previously announced character Storm, as well as three new characters: Wolverine, Magik, and Danger. The trailer also reveals the game's August 6 release date (August 7 in Japan).

The game also revealed a new Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The announcement noted that "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics " is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.

The game will have 20 launch characters. The game will then launch four additional playable characters and a new stage in its first year.

The game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Marvel's Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2024.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .