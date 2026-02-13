Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Game Launches on PC on March 19

PC edition includes unlocked frame rates, ultra widescreen support, more

Sony announced during the PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday that Kojima Productions ' Death Stranding: On the Beach game will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19. The PC version includes unlocked frame rates during gameplay, ultra widescreen support, DualSense controller support, and upscaling and frame generation. Pre-order bonuses and a digital deluxe edition are available.

English trailer



Japanese trailer



The game launched for PlayStation 5 on June 26.

The collector's edition gave purchasers early access to the game 48 hours ahead of the official release date, in-game items, a Magellan Man statue, a Dollman figurine, art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima , and a collector's box exclusive to the collector's edition. The digital deluxe edition included the 48-hour early access and in-game items. Pre-orders of the game for all editions also included four in-game items (separate and different from the in-game items in the collector's edition and digital deluxe edition).

The cast for the game includes Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Troy Baker , George Miller, Fatih Akin, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , Nicolas Winding Refn, Luca Marinelli, and Alissa Jung.

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ). Director Michael Sarnoski ( Pig, A Quiet Place: Day One ) is set to write and direct the film. Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster's Square Peg production company is also producing the film.

As a separate project, the franchise is inspiring a new adult animated feature set in the universe of the game. The animated film will tell an original story. Hiroshi Miyamoto ( Eiga Precure Dream Stars! , Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is directing the project at ABC ANIMATION STUDIO . The film's working title is DEATH STRANDING MOSQUITO .

Another separate project, an anime series titled Death Stranding Isolations , will debut in 2027 on Disney+ .

Kojima Productions established a new division in Los Angeles, California in 2021 dedicated to music, television, and film.