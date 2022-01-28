Death Stranding Director's Cut Game's PC Version Launches on March 30

505 Games and Kojima Productions announced on Thursday that Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 30. Owners of the base game on PC can upgrade to the Director's Cut edition at a reduced price.

The game launched for PS5 on September 24.

The new version adds "more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI" as well as new online features such as Friend Play and Leaderboards. The PS5 version supports the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance. People who already own the PlayStation 4 version can get a Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for US$10 or €10 with cross-save support.

The original game shipped for the PS4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to the work-from-home orders as a result of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.

