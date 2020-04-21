Death Stranding Game's PC Version Delayed to July 14

Release originally slated for June 2

Kojima Productions announced on Tuesday that the PC version of the Death Stranding game is delayed to July 14 "to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place." The PC version was originally slated for both physical and digital via Steam release June 2.

All Kojima Productions employees have been working from home as of March 30 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. A male employee in his 40s, who had been working from home since March 20, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30.

The PC version of the game will feature a Photo Mode, ultra-wide monitor support, high frame rate, and content from Valve's Half-Life game series. The PC version will also include selections from Titan Books ' The Art of Death Stranding digital art book, an expanded soundtrack, chiral gold and omnireflector Ludens Mask sunglasses, and in-game items including a gold and silver power skeleton, all-terrain skeleton, and armour plate (LV2).

The game shipped for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

Kojima Productions describes the game:

Besieged by death's tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Kojima Productions developed the game using Guerilla Games' Decima Engine. The game is an action game and has open-world elements with "some degree of freedom." Kojima stated the game's name originates from the phenomenon of cetacean stranding, where dolphins and whales wash up on land and die. While other games offer elements analogous to "sticks" for gameplay, Death Stranding also offers "ropes" to tie and link players together.

The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13.

