Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding Game Wins 2 D.I.C.E. Awards

Super Mario Maker 2 , Mario Kart Tour , Fire Emblem: Three Houses , Luigi's Mansion 3 also win

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday. Hideo Kojima 's Death Stranding game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards. The game was also nominated for the Game of the Year, Adventure Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Outstanding Achievement in Character awards.

Super Mario Maker 2 won the Family Game of the Year award. Dragon Quest Builders 2 , Ring Fit Adventure , and Yoshi's Crafted World were among the five nominees in the category. Mario Kart Tour received the Racing Game of the Year award.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses received the Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year award. Luigi's Mansion 3 won the Outstanding Achievement in Animation award.

A total of 65 titles were nominated for this year's D.I.C.E. Awards. The acronym in the video game awards' title stands for "Design Innovate Communicate Entertain." Industry leaders select the winners of the awards.

Nintendo co-representative director and Technology Fellow Genyo Takeda received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards ceremony in 2018. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences inducted Metal Gear game series creator Kojima into its Hall of Fame at the awards ceremony in 2016.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Patrick Shanley)