Crayon Shin-chan Reveals 33rd 2D-Animated Film Opening in Summer 2026

New film takes place in "land of yōkai"

TOHO revealed the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series on Saturday. The film is titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Kikikaikai! Ora no Yōkai Bake-shon (Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Super Strange! My Yōkai Monster Vacation) (the pun in the title is the word "bake" for monsters sounding the same as the starting katakana used to write the word "vacation"). The film will open during summer vacation 2026.

Image via Crayon Shin-chan's X/Twitter account ©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2026

The film will be the 33rd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series. The film will center on "the land of yōkai." The Nohara family go to Hiroshi's hometown of Akita to attend a famous fireworks festival during the summer. However, an incident causes yōkai to escape from their land and will wreak havoc in Akita, and in other areas throughout Japan. The Nohara family then go to the land of yōkai, and find themselves in a mysterious yet nostalgic world, where they go on an unpredictable adventure.

Masaki Watanabe ( Battle Spirits: Heroes , Sakamoto Days ) is directing the film. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise, PriPara ) is penning the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK Emotions , and Futabasha are producing the film, and TOHO is distributing.

Cast members include Yumiko Kobayashi , Miki Narahashi , Toshiyuki Morikawa , and Satomi Koorogi .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers), the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, opened in Japan on August 8. The film sold 363,000 tickets and earned 450,283,700 yen (about US$3.07 million) in its first three days, and sold 516,000 tickets to earn 633 million yen (about US$4.33 million) in its first four days, which includes Monday (August 11 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan). The film is the 32nd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and is currently airing every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. JST on TV Asahi .

The television anime of Yōichi Tsukahara 's Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi (The Style of Hiroshi Nohara's Lunch) spinoff manga of Crayon Shin-chan premiered on TV Asahi on October 3.

