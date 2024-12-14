Crayon Shin-chan Reveals Title, Setting for 32nd 2D Animated Film Opening in Summer 2025

"Dance entertainment" film to take place in India with returning staff

TOHO revealed the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series on Saturday. The film is titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers). The word "Karei" in kanji in the title literally means "magnificent," but also features a pun on the Japanese word for curry, also spelled "karei" but in the katakana alphabet instead of in kanji.

Image via Crayon Shin-chan's X/Twitter account ©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2025

The film will be the 32nd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series. The "series' first dance entertainment movie" will take place in India, the first time a film in the franchise will take place in the country (the franchise is very popular in India). Shinnosuke and the members of the Kasukabe Defense Force will dance in the film.

Masakazu Hashimoto , who has previously directed many films in the franchise including the 30th film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , is directing the new film. Kimiko Ueno ( Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shinkon Ryokō Hurricane ) is returning to the franchise to write the screenplay.

The 31st 2D animated film in the franchise, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), premiered in Japan on August 9. The film opened in Japan at #2. The film sold 365,000 tickets and earned 455,302,200 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days, and sold 510,000 tickets and earned 636 million yen (about US$4.32 million) in its first four days including Monday (August 10 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan).