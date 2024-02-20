Crayon Shin-Chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki Film's Trailer Announces August 9 Opening

Franchise's 31st 2D film features Dino Island theme park

TOHO Movies revealed in a trailer on Wednesday that the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's 31st 2D animated film, Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary), will open in Japanese theaters on August 9. The trailer also introduces the film's theme park setting, Dino's Island:

While supplies last, theaters are offering 75,000 advance tickets in a bundle with a capsule charm of "Dinosaur Shin-chan ."

The film will follow the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kusakabe Defense Squad.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Duel Masters TV anime) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, wrote the screenplay.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, opened on August 4. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise .

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th 2D animated film, opened in Japan in April 2022.