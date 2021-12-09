30th Crayon Shin-chan Film's Teaser Unveils Title, Staff, Ninja Story

The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan anime films announced on Friday that the series' 30th film is titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , and it will open in Japan on April 22. The site also revealed a teaser trailer, staff, and visual for the film.

The film will see Shinnosuke as a ninja, and teases at the "mystery of Shinnosuke's birth."

Masakazu Hashimoto ( Tari Tari , Haruchika – Haruta & Chika , Appare-Ranman! ) is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script with Crayon Shin-chan anime scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno .

The previous film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy) opened on July 30. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 23, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The film debuted at #2.