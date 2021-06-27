2021 Crayon Shin-chan Film Rescheduled for July 30 After COVID-19 Delay

Film was originally slated to open on April 23

The official website for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Nazo Meki! Hana no Tenkasu Gakuen (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie - Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy), the 29th film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise, revealed on Saturday that the film will now open in Japan on July 30. TOHO is streaming a trailer for the new release date.

The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 23, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The film's story begins with Shinnosuke and friends experiencing a one-week stay as part of the "defense force" of Tenkatōitsu Kasukabe Private Academy (nicknamed "Tenkasu"), an elite boarding school that is administrated by a state-of-the-art AI. But when Kazama is attacked, with his intelligence reduced, and strange bite marks left on his butt, the mood begins to change. The Kasukabe defense force joins forces with the school's dropout student council president Chishio Atsuki to form a group of detectives and shed some light on the mystery.

Wataru Takahashi returns from many previous Crayon Shin-chan films as the director, with Kimiko Ueno also returning from 2019's Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Shinkon Ryokō Hurricane and previous films as the scriptwriter. Macaroni Enpitsu will perform the film's song "Hashirigaki" (Scribbling).

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha , the 28th Crayon Shin-chan film, opened in September 2020 after it was delayed from its April 2020 opening due to the effects of COVID-19. The film opened at #1. The film sold 212,000 tickets and earned 262 million yen (about US$2.47 million) in its opening weekend.