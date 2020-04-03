2020 Detective Conan, Crayon Shin-chan Films Delayed

Both films do not yet have new release date

TOHO announced on Friday that it is delaying the release of the Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ( Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) and Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Roughly Four Heroes) films due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus illness. TOHO has not yet revealed the new release date for either film.

Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan is the 24th film in the franchise. The film was slated to open on April 17.

The film will center on the FBI agent Shuichi Akai, his younger brother and professional shōgi player Shukichi Haneda, his younger sister and high school detective Masumi Sera, his mother Mary Sera, and Conan Edogawa himself.

In the story, Japan is celebrating the upcoming World Sports Games (WSG), the world's largest sporting event, in Tokyo. The "Japanese Bullet," the world's first vacuum-tube super-conducting linear train, is built with the latest Japanese technology and timed to coincide with the WSG opening ceremonies. The train is set to run from Shin Nagoya Station to Tokyo Station at up to 1,000 kilometers per hour (about 600 miles per hour). However, a bizarre incident occurs during a party held by famous major sponsors, leading to a string of kidnappings of top executives. Conan deduces a possible link to serial abductions in the WSG 15 years earlier in Boston.

Tomoka Nagaoka ( Detective Conan: Fist of Blue Sapphire ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai ( Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer ) wrote the script. Katsuo Ono returns to compose the music. Rock band Tokyo Jihen are performing the theme song "Eien no Fuzaishōmei" (The Eternal Alibi).



Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Gekitotsu! Rakuga Kingdom to Hobo Yonin no Yūsha is the 28th film in the series, and was slated to open on April 24.

The film's story features a "magical crayon," and centers around a floating kingdom called Rakuga Kingdom (the name is a pun on the word "rakugaki" meaning "scribbling"). The kingdom gets its energy from scribbles, but lately the scribbles are decreasing and the kingdom is in danger of collapsing. To save the country, the military start forcing humans to scribble.

Takahiko Kyōgoku ( Land of the Lustrous , Love Live! School idol project , GATE ) is directing the film, and Ryō Takada ( Meow Meow Japanese History ) is writing the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK , and Futabasha are credited for production. musician Takafumi Ikeda's "solo unit" Rekishi will perform the film's theme song "Giga Aishiteru."

