Oshi no Ko Anime Gets 3rd Season, Reveals More Cast

Kadokawa announced on Sunday that the television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga will get a third season and revealed a special visual and video announcement.

The anime's staff also revealed two new cast members on Sunday:

Mamoru Miyano as Hikaru Kamiki

Hina Kino as Tsukuyomi

The anime's second season premiered on July 3 onand over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streams simultaneously on theservice in Japan. streams the anime's English

The second season's story focuses on a 2.5D stage play titled "Tokyo Blade." In the story, the play is an adaptation of a manga. In the play, Kana Arima (voiced by Megumi Han ) plays Tsurugi, Akane Kurokawa (voiced by Manaka Iwami ) plays Sayahime, Aqua Hoshino (voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka ) plays Touki, and Melt Narushima (voiced by Seiji Maeda ) plays Kizami.

The new cast for the second season includes Kōki Uchiyama as Taiki Himekawa (Blade in "Tokyo Blade"), Yūsuke Kobayashi as Sakuya Kamoshida (Monme in "Tokyo Blade"), Tomoyuki Shimura as Toshirō Kindaichi, Ayane Sakura as Abiko Samejima, and Daisuke Ono as GOA, the scriptwriter of the 2.5D stage play "Tokyo Blade."

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc on June 27.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" will run at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

