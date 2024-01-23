News
Oshi no Ko Manga Gets Live-Action Film, TV Show on Amazon Prime Globally
posted on by Anita Tai
Amazon and Toei announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up on a live-action film and television series adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga. Toei will release the film in theaters while the television series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide in "winter 2024." The staff released a photo of the cast in costume.
The cast includes (top row, from left to right):
- Former =LOVE idol group member Nagisa Saitō as Ruby
- Former Nogizaka46 idol group member Asuka Saitō (live-action Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend) as Ai
- Kaito Sakurai (live-action Blue Spring Ride, Vivant) as Aqua
(bottom row, from left to right)
- Nanoka Hara (Suzume's title role, live-action Wave, Listen to Me!) as Kana Arima
- Mizuki Kayashima (Saikō no Kyōshi: 1-nen-go, Watashi wa Seito ni ■ Sareta) as Akane Kurokawa
- ano (Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction, theme songs in Tiger & Bunny 2, Chainsaw Man) as Memcho
Daisuke Hiramaki (Selection Project) and Chao Nekotomi (Love is Like a Cocktail) directed the first season at Doga Kobo. Jin Tanaka (The Misfit of Demon King Academy) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama (Rent-A-Girlfriend) designed the characters.
Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Yokoyari (Scum's Wish) launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 15 million copies in circulation.
Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish).
Source: Comic Natalie