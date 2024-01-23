Oshi no Ko Manga Gets Live-Action Film, TV Show on Amazon Prime Globally

Amazon and Toei announced on Wednesday that they are teaming up on a live-action film and television series adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga. Toei will release the film in theaters while the television series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide in "winter 2024." The staff released a photo of the cast in costume.

Image via Asuka Saitō's Twitter

The cast includes (top row, from left to right):

Former =LOVE idol group member Nagisa Saitō as Ruby

Former Nogizaka46 idol group member Asuka Saitō (live-action Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend ) as Ai

idol group member Asuka Saitō (live-action ) as Ai Kaito Sakurai (live-action Blue Spring Ride , Vivant) as Aqua

(bottom row, from left to right)

© 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

Aka Akasaka

Mengo Yokoyari

Oshi no Ko

The television anime ofand'smanga premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English. The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season will air this year

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 15 million copies in circulation.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).





Source: Comic Natalie