Manga Plus Adds Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko Manga

Manga debuted in April 2020

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service added Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga on Wednesday. The first four chapters are on the service.

The manga's story begins with Gorō, a doctor who coincidentally handles the childbirth of his favorite idol Ai Hoshino, who took a hiatus from the entertainment industry to give birth to her twin babies. However, just before Ai gives birth, Gorō dies from an accident, but is reborn as one of Ai's children, Aquamarine Hoshino, with his memories fully intact.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko (My Stan's Kid) manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on February 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards this year. The manga was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year. The manga has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Akasaka's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga launched in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019, as well as a second season that premiered in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered on April 9. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2019. A sequel film opened in August 2021.

Yokoyari's Scum's Wish manga ran in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2012 until March 2017. Square Enix published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga also received the Scum's Wish décor spinoff manga, which launched in Big Gangan in November 2017, and ended in May 2018. Square Enix shipped a compiled book volume for the manga as the ninth volume of Scum's Wish in July 2018. The manga inspired both a television anime series and a live-action series, which ran in parallel beginning in January 2017. Both series adapted the entire story of the manga.

Source: Manga Plus