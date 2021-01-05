Live-Action Kaguya-sama: Love is War Film Gets Sequel This Summer

The live-action film of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga made its television premiere on Tuesday, and the two main cast members announced after the airing that a sequel will open in Japan this summer.

The first film opened in Japan in September 2019. Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!! , Nisekoi ) directed the film. Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Tonde Saitama , Princess Jellyfish series) penned the script.

The film stars:

Additionally, voice actress Aoi Koga , who played Kaguya in the anime adaptation, had a guest role in the live-action film version as a movie theater employee.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered on April 11. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The anime will get a third season as well as an original video anime ( OVA ) project. The OVA will launch in 2021.

