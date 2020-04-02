Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Aka Akasaka Launches New Manga

Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga creator Aka Akasaka revealed on his Twitter account on Thursday that he will launch the Oshi no Ko manga in this year's 21st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on April 23. Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) is illustrating the series. The story will center on an "overwhelmingly cute" heroine and show the entertainment industry with a "never-before-seen point of view."

Akasaka confirmed that the new manga will run in the magazine simultaneously with Kaguya-sama: Love is War . Akasaka launched the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The 17th volume shipped on January 17, and the 18th volume will ship on April 17. The series won the Best General Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019, as well as a live-action film on September 6. The anime's second season will premiere on April 11, and Funimation will begin streaming the series in April. Aniplex of America released the anime's first season on Blu-ray Disc.

Yokoyari's Scum's Wish manga ran in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2012 until March 2017. Square Enix published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga also received the Scum's Wish décor spinoff manga, which launched in Big Gangan in November 2017, and ended in May 2018. Square Enix shipped a compiled book volume for the manga as the ninth volume of Scum's Wish in July 2018. Crunchyroll published Scum's Wish digitally in English, and Yen Press published the series in print in North America. Crunchyroll also simultaneously published Scum's Wish décor .

The manga inspired both a television anime series and a live-action series, which ran in parallel beginning in January 2017. Both series adapted the entire story of the manga. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime series in Japan and abroad, including in the United States as part of its now-defunct Anime Strike service.