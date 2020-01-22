Aoashi, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, More Win 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards announced this year's winners on Wednesday. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000).

Best Children's Manga

Neko, Hajimemashita

Konomi Wagata

Serialized in Ciao ( Shogakukan )

The manga's story centers on Nao Kazushiro, a carefree high school boy who dies in a traffic accident, and suddenly inhabits the body of a nearby cat. He ends up being picked up off the streets by a girl named Chika. The manga depicts the everyday life of Chika and Nao, now named Nyao.

Wagata launched the manga in Ciao magazine in October 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth volume on October 1.



Best Shōnen Manga

Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san

Aiko Koyama

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday ( Shogakukan )

The story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

Koyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 12.



Best Shōjo Manga

Nagi no Oitoma

Misato Konari

Serialized in Champion Tap! ( Akita Shoten )

The story centers on Nagi Ōshima, a girl who is too conscious of everyone's mood and can't really get close to anyone. One day, she collapses from hyperventilation. After talking to her ex-boyfriend, she quits work, moves, and runs away from everything to start anew.

Konari launched the manga in Champion Tap! magazine in June 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's sixth volume on September 13.



Best General Manga

Aoashi

Yūgo Kobayashi , Naohiko Ueno

Serialized in Big Comic Spirits ( Shogakukan )

The manga's story centers on Ashita Aoi, a self-proclaimed soccer genius. While he is affiliated with a junior team in his native Ehime prefecture, a violent incident on field ends his career in middle school. In the depths of his sorrow, he meets a man by the beach.

Kobayashi and Ueno launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th volume on October 30.



Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai - Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen )

Aka Akasaka

Serialized in Miracle Jump ( Shueisha )

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war! Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?! Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The 17th volume shipped on January 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019, as well as a live-action film on September 6. The anime will have a second season.



In addition, Yukio Sawada 's Super Mario-kun manga and the company Fujiko F. Fujio Pro both received the Judges Committee Special Award. This year's judges committee included Eiji Kazama , Genki Kawamura , Kazuhiko Shimamoto , Bourbon Kobayashi, Fujihiko Hosono , and Naoko Mazda .

Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Age 12 , Dr. Stone , Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō , and Kenkō de Bunkateki na Saitei Gendo no Seikatsu .

Sources: Shogakukan Comic, Comic Natalie