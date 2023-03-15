Oshi no Ko Anime Reveals April 12 Premiere

©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

revealed on Thursday that the television anime ofand'smanga will premiere on April 12 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on thechannel. It will also run on the same day on, Higashinippon Broadcasting,, and Broadcasting System of Niigata. It will premiere on April 14 on. It will stream onon April 12, and other streaming services on April 13.

An extended 90-minute version of the first episode will play in advance screenings at cinemas nationwide in Japan starting this Friday, March 17.

HIDIVE will stream the series.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) are directing the series at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

YOASOBI will perform the opening theme song "Idol." Queen Bee will perform the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.