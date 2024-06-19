Live-Action Oshi no Ko Teaser Unveils Staff, Series' November 28 Debut, Film's December 20 Opening

The staff for the live-action adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga announced in a new teaser video on Thursday that the series will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes. The staff also posted a new visual and some of the main staff. The sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.

The cast includes:

The television anime ofand'smanga premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season will premiere on July 3.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).



