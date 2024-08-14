HIDIVE Reveals English Dubs for I Parry Everything, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night, Oshi no Ko Season 2

English dubs begin airing from August 29

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will release English dubs in the summer for the television anime of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi 's I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! ( Ore wa Subete o "Parry" Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai ) light novel series, Doga Kobo 's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night ( Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai ), and the second Oshi no Ko anime season.

The English dubs will air on:

I Parry Everything - August 29

- August 29 Oshi no Ko - September 13

- September 13 Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night - September 17

The service has been streaming the following shows for the summer 2024 anime season, and their premieres were:

Oshi no Ko season 2 - July 3

season 2 - July 3 I Parry Everything - July 4

- July 4 2.5 Dimensional Seduction - July 5

- July 5 Dungeon People - July 5

- July 5 Plus-Sized Elf - July 6

The Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime premiered on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.



Source: HIDIVE