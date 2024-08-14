News
HIDIVE Reveals English Dubs for I Parry Everything, Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night, Oshi no Ko Season 2
posted on by Anita Tai
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will release English dubs in the summer for the television anime of Nabeshiki and Kawaguchi's I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! (Ore wa Subete o "Parry" Suru: Gyaku Kanchigai no Sekai Saikyō wa Bōken-sha ni Naritai) light novel series, Doga Kobo's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai), and the second Oshi no Ko anime season.
The English dubs will air on:
- I Parry Everything - August 29
- Oshi no Ko - September 13
- Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night - September 17
The service has been streaming the following shows for the summer 2024 anime season, and their premieres were:
- Oshi no Ko season 2 - July 3
- I Parry Everything - July 4
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction - July 5
- Dungeon People - July 5
- Plus-Sized Elf - July 6
The Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime premiered on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Source: HIDIVE