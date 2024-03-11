HIDIVE to Stream Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime

© JELEE／「夜のクラゲは泳げない」製作委員会

Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai

announced on Monday that it will stream's original television anime series) for the spring 2024 season. The company will screen the North American premiere of the anime's first two episodes at2024 on March 29.

The anime will premiere on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will then air on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on April 7 and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo .

The anime stars:

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story. Pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan is handling piano performances heard in the series.

Other staff members include:

A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in April.

Source: Press release